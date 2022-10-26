Browns Analyst Names Biggest Problem With Kevin Stefanski

Everyone is trying to diagnose and correct the problems plaguing the 2022 Cleveland Browns, internally and externally.

The latest person to put forth a theory is CBS Sports analyst and AFC North aficionado, Aditi Kinkahabwala.

After leaving the NFL Network in early 2022 and before landing at CBS Sports, Kinkhabwala did some freelance work with the Browns organization including as the sideline reporter for the team’s preseason games.

#Browns announce Joe Thomas, Chris Rose and Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the broadcast team for the preseason. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 8, 2022

She is definitely informed on all things Browns.

What Kinkhabwala Said

Kinkhabwala honed in on one issue plaguing the Browns.

The Browns do not know who they are; their identity is not clearly defined.

It is hard to believe they do not since everyone talks about Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and the Browns as a run-first offense.

However, on Sundays that is not always the strategy employed when Coach Kevin Stefanski is calling plays.

In comparison, she cites the Tennessee Titans.

She is quick to say that the Titans are not the best team in football, but they are 4-2 and in first place in the AFC South.

Kinkhabwala says the Titans know who they are; their offense is all about Derrick Henry‘s ability to run the ball.

The Titans are not putting the onus on Ryan Tannehill to spread out the receivers and make big plays.

Coach Mike Vrabel’s Titans work with the assets they have on the roster and do not try to be something they are not.

The Titans are playing to their strengths and winning football games as a result.

The Browns, according to Kinkhabwala do not have this clarity of identity and vision.