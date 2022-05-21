3 Things To Know About Browns Assistant Zach Dunn

One of the members of the Cleveland Browns coaching staff during the Kevin Stefanski era has been Zach Dunn.

Dunn is a defensive assistant who is rather elusive, but here are three things to learn about him.

1. He Is An Ohio Native

Dunn, 27, was born and raised in Germantown, Ohio.

He stayed in the state for college, attending Bowling Green University.

In 2016, he served as a student assistant coach at Bowling Green.

He earned an undergraduate business degree with a concentration in administration and management.

2. He Is Gaining Good Experience

Dunn’s only NFL experience to date has been with the Browns.

The team website credits him for his work with cornerback Denzel Ward.

Prior to joining the Browns, Dunn spent some time working for USA football as evidenced by a blog he posted on their website in early 2020 which provides analysis of how the Kansas City Chiefs offense challenges opposing defenses.

He also, at some point before his Browns tenure, ran a website that provided similar in-depth analysis for college football.

It was called Dunn’s Football with the purpose of providing his own personal football analysis.

An undated excerpt summarizes Ohio State’s power read.

3. He Has A Minimal Social Media Footprint

It appears that Dunn is a private person who prefers to go about his business without much public fanfare.

His Twitter account is protected so only confirmed followers whom he approves can see his posts.

He has 7,374 Twitter followers.

Dunn is married; his wife’s name is Cassidy.

Conclusion

Perhaps his career aspirations are to be a head coach in the NFL.

If so, he is on the right path.

In fact, his path is similar to Kevin Stefanski’s.

Stefanski also started out by working for his college team (Penn) and moved to the NFL shortly thereafter.

Dunn appears to be an avid student of the game and is gaining great experience with the Browns.

Keep your eye on Zach Dunn, a potential up-and-comer through the NFL ranks.