3 Things To Know About Browns OL Joe Haeg

Andrew Berry signed veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg to the squad this week.

The move adds experience between Chris Hubbard and the Cleveland Browns‘ second backup tackle, James Hudson.

Recent reports that Hubbard suffered some sort of injury might have added motive for the move.

Questions about Jack Conklin’s availability linger, though all 3 players were sighted on the practice field today.

#Browns Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard back practicing, as well as new OL Joe Haeg (59) pic.twitter.com/HavnokGnyD — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 5, 2022

Haeg was a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts coming out of North Dakota State in 2016.

He started 35 games in 3 seasons for the Colts before an injury cost him his starter’s status.

Haeg went on to play a season in Tampa Bay and another in Pittsburgh before joining the Browns.

Here are 3 other things to know about Browns offensive lineman, Joe Haeg.

Joe-Of-All-Trades (Except Center)

Cleveland might be looking for help at right tackle, but Haeg’s talents extend throughout the offensive line.

He showed his versatility early, playing left and right tackle as a rookie in Indianapolis.

But last season’s efforts in Pittsburgh really highlight his biggest value.

Haeg took just over 300 snaps with the Steelers’ offense in 2021.

The #Browns are signing veteran OL Joe Haeg, source says. With RT Jack Conklin working his way back from knee surgery, Haeg provides depth at tackle and he can play guard, too. Haeg met with the #Raiders last week but heads to Cleveland instead. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2022

Only 94 of them were from the right tackle position- but that was his most common starting point.

He also took 89 snaps at left tackle, 78 at right guard, 43 at left guard, and 3 more at tight end.

Browns fans might forget Blake Hance real quick with Joe Haeg on the team.

Although Haeg might appreciate being able to focus on one position for a little while.

Haeg’s Biggest “Almost!”

Every team can benefit from signing players with playoff experience.

Haeg not only brings that to the table, but he also wears a Super Bowl LV ring from his season with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady took MVP honors in that game, and he gave Haeg a shot at a highlight-reel moment.

On a second-and-goal-to-go play early in the 2nd quarter, Tampa set up a big man touchdown.

The #Bucs did lose another member of their Super Bowl team in reserve lineman Joe Haeg going to the #Steelers, note to Pittsburgh, don't throw him the ball in the redzone.pic.twitter.com/GVctMCESCE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2021

Brady had Vita Vea available as an eligible receiver looking for his second career touchdown.

But the veteran quarterback opted to drop the ball into the hands of Joe Haeg, who lined up as a tight end on the play.

Unfortunately, the ball continued to drop out of Haeg’s hands and onto the turf as the defender caught up to him.

And Haeg’s shot at scoring a Super Bowl Touchdown was squandered.

Friend of Military Veterans

Joe Haeg isn’t the most prolific social media participant on the Browns.

His most recent tweet involves last year’s signing with Pittsburgh.

And his most recent Instagram post announced a July 1st fundraiser for the Brainerd (Mn) Football Program.

But that isn’t the only charity work Haeg has been involved with.

This is honestly one of the coolest gifts I’ve ever received. My cousin Jamie and her husband Colin, who are both veterans, sent me this to thank me for my work with the WWP and other veteran organizations but I can’t thank them enough. pic.twitter.com/cr3iMA88lh — Joe Haeg (@JoeHaeg59) February 13, 2019

There is more than one post involving his work with the Wound Warriors project.

One, in particular, shows how close to his heart the WWP is.

His charity work indicates Joe Haeg will fit right in with the Cleveland Browns and their panoply of goodwill projects.

And in case you doubt offensive linemen can be multiple-sport athletes, there are posts of Haeg’s golf and softball exploits.