3 Things To Know About Browns OL Joe Haeg

By

Joe Haeg #71 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during training camp at Heinz Field on July 28, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry signed veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg to the squad this week.

The move adds experience between Chris Hubbard and the Cleveland Browns‘ second backup tackle, James Hudson.

Recent reports that Hubbard suffered some sort of injury might have added motive for the move.

Questions about Jack Conklin’s availability linger, though all 3 players were sighted on the practice field today.

Haeg was a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts coming out of North Dakota State in 2016.

He started 35 games in 3 seasons for the Colts before an injury cost him his starter’s status.

Haeg went on to play a season in Tampa Bay and another in Pittsburgh before joining the Browns.

Here are 3 other things to know about Browns offensive lineman, Joe Haeg.

 

Joe-Of-All-Trades (Except Center) 

Cleveland might be looking for help at right tackle, but Haeg’s talents extend throughout the offensive line.

He showed his versatility early, playing left and right tackle as a rookie in Indianapolis.

But last season’s efforts in Pittsburgh really highlight his biggest value.

Haeg took just over 300 snaps with the Steelers’ offense in 2021.

Only 94 of them were from the right tackle position- but that was his most common starting point.

He also took 89 snaps at left tackle, 78 at right guard, 43 at left guard, and 3 more at tight end.

Browns fans might forget Blake Hance real quick with Joe Haeg on the team.

Although Haeg might appreciate being able to focus on one position for a little while.

 

Haeg’s Biggest “Almost!” 

Every team can benefit from signing players with playoff experience.

Haeg not only brings that to the table, but he also wears a Super Bowl LV ring from his season with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady took MVP honors in that game, and he gave Haeg a shot at a highlight-reel moment.

On a second-and-goal-to-go play early in the 2nd quarter, Tampa set up a big man touchdown.

Brady had Vita Vea available as an eligible receiver looking for his second career touchdown.

But the veteran quarterback opted to drop the ball into the hands of Joe Haeg, who lined up as a tight end on the play.

Unfortunately, the ball continued to drop out of Haeg’s hands and onto the turf as the defender caught up to him.

And Haeg’s shot at scoring a Super Bowl Touchdown was squandered.

 

Friend of Military Veterans 

Joe Haeg isn’t the most prolific social media participant on the Browns.

His most recent tweet involves last year’s signing with Pittsburgh.

And his most recent Instagram post announced a July 1st fundraiser for the Brainerd (Mn) Football Program.

But that isn’t the only charity work Haeg has been involved with.

 

There is more than one post involving his work with the Wound Warriors project.

One, in particular, shows how close to his heart the WWP is.

His charity work indicates Joe Haeg will fit right in with the Cleveland Browns and their panoply of goodwill projects.

And in case you doubt offensive linemen can be multiple-sport athletes, there are posts of Haeg’s golf and softball exploits.

