Browns Nation News And Notes (11/15/22)

It is Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns find themselves in a 3-6 hole and preparing for a very good Buffalo Bills team who has to be quite upset about the Week 10 loss to the Vikings.

1. Big Snow Could Be Headed To Buffalo This Week

The Browns may not be the only thing coming to town this weekend.

Though it is early, winter weather is tracking for Buffalo, to the tune of 30 or more inches of snow.

GFS model casually throwing out 30"+ of snow for the Buffalo area late week into the weekend. Still far too early to get overly detailed and specific. But the setup certainly appears favorable for the potential of FEET of snow downwind of Lake Erie. pic.twitter.com/SoJ76cn8qz — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) November 14, 2022

That could impact the Browns’ travel schedule as well as preparations leading up to kickoff.

It also could mean that the Browns feature a lot of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt running plays on Sunday.

2. Case Keenum Will Be On The Bills Sidelines Sunday

It seems unlikely that Josh Allen‘s elbow injury will keep him out of action on Sunday.

He played against the Vikings in Week 10 so barring some unforeseen circumstance, former Browns QB2 Case Keenum will remain on the Bills’ bench and will not get a chance to play against his former team.

Luckily, #Bills Josh Allen will likely be questionable due to injury until game day. #Browns will spend precious time preparing for Case Keenum. Buffalo doesn't have a running game–until next week. https://t.co/1ew44MnEjL — Chris Malumphy (@DraftHistory) November 14, 2022

Some fans were playing the “What If” game weeks and months ago.

Would this Browns team be better with Case Keenum playing QB1 as Deshaun Watson served his suspension?

We will never really know, but #Browns Twitter has theories.

How different would our record be if the Brown's had Case Keenum starting this year over Jacoby Brissett? I would actually say we would be 4-1. #Browns — Kyle (@KyleWAlpha) October 18, 2022

Case Keenum is a better quarterback than Jacoby Brissett and the Browns traded him to the Bills to pay Brissett more money than Keenum. https://t.co/MooIEEa7IP — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 20, 2022

3. The Latest Sunday Night Football Poll

Rate your #NFL team on the panic scale. pic.twitter.com/LTmJHeiVcs — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 15, 2022

The latest Sunday Night Football poll asked fans to rate their team on the panic scale.

Twitter user Austin Vee represented the Browns faithful by selecting number 5 appropriately titled “Years of Pain”.

