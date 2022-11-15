Browns Nation News And Notes (11/15/22)

Browns Nation

It is Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns find themselves in a 3-6 hole and preparing for a very good Buffalo Bills team who has to be quite upset about the Week 10 loss to the Vikings.

 

1. Big Snow Could Be Headed To Buffalo This Week

The Browns may not be the only thing coming to town this weekend.

Though it is early, winter weather is tracking for Buffalo, to the tune of 30 or more inches of snow.

That could impact the Browns’ travel schedule as well as preparations leading up to kickoff.

It also could mean that the Browns feature a lot of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt running plays on Sunday.

 

2. Case Keenum Will Be On The Bills Sidelines Sunday

It seems unlikely that Josh Allen‘s elbow injury will keep him out of action on Sunday.

He played against the Vikings in Week 10 so barring some unforeseen circumstance, former Browns QB2 Case Keenum will remain on the Bills’ bench and will not get a chance to play against his former team.

Some fans were playing the “What If” game weeks and months ago.

Would this Browns team be better with Case Keenum playing QB1 as Deshaun Watson served his suspension?

We will never really know, but #Browns Twitter has theories.

 

3. The Latest Sunday Night Football Poll

The latest Sunday Night Football poll asked fans to rate their team on the panic scale.

Twitter user Austin Vee represented the Browns faithful by selecting number 5 appropriately titled “Years of Pain”.

 

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

