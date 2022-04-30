3 Things To Know About New Browns WR David Bell

Without a doubt, the 2022 NFL Draft has been one of the strangest in recent memories.

Players that were thought to be high picks have dropped considerably.

Meanwhile, other athletes that were only household names in their neck of the woods have been selected within the first three rounds.

Because of their trade for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns didn’t have a selection until the second round.

They traded that pick and went defense with their first two selections.

Meeting two positions of need in cornerback and defensive end, the Browns then grabbed arguably their biggest need position.

With the 99th overall pick in the third round of the draft, Cleveland selected Purdue receiver David Bell.

The Cleveland Browns pick Purdue WR David Bell at No. 99 overall. FORTY-ONE contested catches since 2018 (1st among Power Five WRs) 🎩 pic.twitter.com/grYecUAyPZ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Bell is 6’1”, 212 pounds, and played three years for the Boilermakers.

As he makes his way to Cleveland to get acquainted with the Dawg Pound, here is a look at three things to know about David Bell.

1. 3-Basketball Star in High School

Bell hails from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, and played on the school’s basketball and football teams.

As a guard, Bell helped propel Warren Central to the state championship game in the spring of 2018 when he made both the game-tying and game-winning baskets to beat New Albany in the state playoffs.

A week later, Bell and Warren Central defeated Carmel in the state title game 54-48 to complete a perfect 32-0 record.

2. He’s no Slouch on the Gridiron

Not only did Bell help lead the Warren Central basketball team to a state championship, but he also did the same for the football team.

In the fall of 2018, Warren Central won the Class 6A state title as Bell played through a high ankle sprain.

Going into the game, he had 85 receptions, 1,507 yards, and 23 touchdowns.

Rivals.com had Bell rated as the number one ranked receiver recruit in Indiana.

He would be labeled as a four-star recruit and was honored as Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Not long after the Warriors won the championship, Bell committed to Purdue to play for head coach Jeff Brohm.

3. Bell Shined for the Boilermakers

Brohm wasted no time getting Bell into the action. As a freshman in 2019, he started in nine games.

After catching 86 passes for 1,035 yards, and seven touchdowns that season, Bell was named Freshman All-American, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and received honorable mention all-conference accolades.

The Purdue season was reduced due to Covid in 2020, but Bell still snagged 53 passes for 625 yards and eight scores.

This past season, Bell played out of his mind as he collected 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns to help Purdue reach nine wins for the first time since 2003.

Ring that Bell, Cleveland. 🔔 The @BoilerFootball star WR, David Bell (@DB3LL), grabbed 93 receptions this season for 1,286 total yards and six scores to lead the Purdue squad. 👀@BoilerFootball ➡️ @Browns pic.twitter.com/G6JiUXfLEd — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) April 30, 2022

Those stats led to numerous accolades including first-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Conference Receiver of the Year, and Biletnikoff Award finalist.

As he prepares for his rookie season as a member of the Browns, Brohm has faith his former star will be up to the task.