Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things To Know About Alex Wright

3 Things To Know About Alex Wright

By

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With the team’s 78th overall pick, the Cleveland Browns selected University of Alabama – Birmingham’s Alex Wright, defensive end.

Wright is coming off an outstanding junior season at UAB with 7 1/2 tackles for loss and 7 sacks among his 46 total tackles.

Here are three things to know about Alex Wright.

 

1. A Big Guy Full Of Promise

Wright measures 6′ 5″ and weighs 271 pounds.

His athleticism is already evident, but many note that he is only going to get stronger with more weight room work as an NFL player.

That is both intriguing and frightening depending on who you ask.

The Draft Network considers him “one of the most underrated pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft.”

 

2. Not A Clowney Replacement

For those thinking that drafting Wright solves the Jadeveon Clowney debate, the answer is no.

Wright is a typical Andrew Berry draft pick; he has shown flashes of greatness in college but is very much a work in progress.

Many consider his upside not to be realized for at least two or three years down the line.

Wright himself knows that he needs to soak in the information and grow into an NFL player.

He has already spoken about working alongside Myles Garrett and how he plans to handle that.

Wright said:

“I’m asking everything…little things, small things…I’m asking everything.”

Putting Clowney in the picture would just add to Wright’s education from among the best at the position.

 

3. A Proud Native Of Alabama Representing UAB

Wright grew up in Elba, Alabama, and stayed close to home to play college football at UAB.

UAB does not typically contribute early-round draft picks in the NFL Draft.

In fact, wide receiver Roddy White was the last UAB player selected in the early rounds.

White was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Most football fans think of the University of Alabama as the main college football school of interest in the state.

However, Wright made a valid point about small school players.

He said:

“People don’t realize that most NFL players actually come from small schools. They don’t all go to Alabama or Georgia. If you’re a good football player, the NFL is gonna find you regardless. They have scouts, eyes, and ears everywhere.”

Welcome to Cleveland Alex Wright!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/30/22)
Mississippi State v Georgia
3 Things To Know About Browns CB Martin Emerson
Alabama v Mississippi State
NFL Fans React To Browns Taking Martin Emerson

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/30/22)

No more pages to load