3 Things To Know About New Quarterback Kellen Mond

In an effort to lead the NFL in most backup quarterbacks acquired, the Cleveland Browns added yet another arm this week.

Former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Kellen Mond joined the team on Wednesday.

Including the suspended DeShaun Watson, and the re-signing of Josh Rosen to the practice squad, the Browns now have five QBs on their roster.

Here are three things to know about Kellen Mond.

1) Top Ranked College Recruit

Mond began his prep career at Ronald Regan High School in San Antonio.

He started as a sophomore in 2014 and passed for 1,745 yards, 20 touchdowns, four interceptions, 1,142 rushing yards, and 14 more scores.

He was named an all-district selection after the year.

In 2015, Mond had 1,991 yards, 26 touchdowns, and four picks through the air, and 898 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

He was then voted district Offensive MVP.

Before his senior year, Mond transferred to IMG Academy in Florida.

Truly blessed to have the opportunity to attend IMG Academy 🙏🏽📚🏈 pic.twitter.com/qiWhJMumAo — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 29, 2015

In his single season at IMG, Mond passed for 1,936 yards, 20 touchdowns, and added 775 yards and 18 scores rushing.

Mond’s passing and rushing touchdowns set single-season program records.

His play in 2016 helped IMG to a number two ranking nationally and he was also selected for the Under Armor All-American game.

I am officially done with High School. Couldn't thank IMG Academy enough for giving me this opportunity. Will never regret this decision. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TGPXE62sXe — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 17, 2016

Mond was labeled as a five-star recruit and was selected as the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in his recruiting class.

He then committed to Texas A&M.

2) Setting Records at Texas A&M

Mond began his college career as a backup but was elevated early due to an injury to starter Nick Starkel.

He passed for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns, and six picks in 2017 and rushed for 340 yards and three more scores.

Mond exploded as a sophomore in 2018 when he passed for personal highs in yards (3,107) and touchdowns (24).

He also ran for 474 yards and seven scores.

In 2019, Mond passed for over 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for career highs with 501 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Kellen Mond appreciation tweet. Texas A&M's career leader in…

– Pass Yards

– Pass TDs

– Completions

– Total Offense Led A&M to a 29-13 record as a starter, a win in one of the all-time great CFB games, and to the Orange Bowl. Good luck and Gig ‘em forever @TheKellenMond 👍 pic.twitter.com/4puCDzOZZT — TexAgs (@TexAgs) January 7, 2021

His play as a junior helped Mond become just the second Aggie (along with former Brown Johnny Maziel) to pass for over 7,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in their A&M career.

Furthermore, Mond already ranked in the top five in program history in several categories including wins by the end of his junior year.

During his senior year in 2020, the Aggies ended the season 9-1 and ranked fourth in the nation.

Mond passed for 2,282 yards (career-high 7.7 yards per pass attempt), 19 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 294 yards and four scores on the ground.

Kellen Mond breaks Texas A&M’s all-time TD pass record with the 68th of his career 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Sn215BopZG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 8, 2020

In his final three years at College Station, Mond helped the Aggies win their bowl game each season.

He also became A&M’s all-time leader in career passing yards, touchdowns, completions, attempts, and total offense.

Mond is one of only three SEC quarterbacks in history to end their college careers with 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 yards rushing.

3) 3rd Round Pick

With the 66th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Mond.

With the 66th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Vikings select QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/pHdKZkBJ1v — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

The organization believed he could be developed for a year or two before eventually taking the starting job from veteran Kirk Cousins.

During his rookie year in 2021, Mond saw almost no playing time until the 17th game of the regular season.

In the fourth quarter of a game against Green Bay, Mond was inserted in place of an ineffective Sean Mannion.

Mond finished the quarter completing two of his three passes for five yards.

After being unable to convince Vikings coaches that he was improving as a professional quarterback, Mond was waived by the team earlier this week before he was claimed by the Browns on Wednesday.

Assistant general manager Glenn Cook commented Thursday about Cleveland’s robust quarterback room and his thoughts about Mond.

“Just keeping as many good players as we can,” Cook said. “We were fond of Kellen from afar throughout the draft process and to have an opportunity to get a good player in who we still see some development runway for, (we’ll) work with him and see what he can do for us and how he develops.’’

Cook also added that the Browns were interested in Mond last year and considered drafting him before Minnesota selected him.