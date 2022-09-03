Browns Nation News And Notes (9/3/22)

It is Saturday, September 3, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are most likely turning their attention to their favorite college football team today as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in what is arguably the biggest Week 1 matchup in college football.

With that in mind and with the NFL season approaching, one fan wants to remind friends and family of a few things on Twitter.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Reportedly In The Process Of Adding A TE

It is not a surprise that the team is shopping for a tight end with only two on the current roster: David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

A deal is in the works to add 28-year-old Jesse James, a 6’7″ 251-pound player out of Penn State.

James was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In addition to playing for the Steelers, James played for the Detroit Lions and most recently in 2021 with the Chicago Bears.

He has 12 career touchdowns through 7 seasons.

The #Browns and free agent TE Jesse James are closing in on a deal. It looks like CLE is getting their much needed 3rd TE. The 6’7”, 250lb. James will provide the offense with an excellent redzone weapon. pic.twitter.com/TLNfQet75V — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) September 2, 2022

2. Best Browns’ Player Twitter Account

Eddie Kilroy weighs in on the best Browns player’s Twitter account.

This is in the running for the best Twitter account amongst @Browns players. Personally, @Wino has the slight edge, but ONLY BECAUSE my 3-year-old daughter loves his profile picture. Regardless, follow this man immediately. #Browns https://t.co/QyTRmlGTNY — Eddie Kilroy (@eddiekilroyjr) September 3, 2022

He has narrowed it down to two, and ironically both are new to the team for 2022.

They are Chase Winovich and Isaac Rochell.

If you are looking for players to follow who offer fun and interesting content, check out Chase Winovich and Isaac Rochell.

3. A Browns’ Prophecy?

Ryan Wyatt, a 35-year-old gaming executive born in Canton and educated at Ohio State University, put himself out there to his 424,000 Twitter followers on Friday night with massive predictions.

I’m buying the @Browns in the next decade and bringing Cleveland a Super Bowl. Save the tweet. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) September 3, 2022

Wyatt, also known as Fwiz, said that he will buy the Browns in the next decade.

And he will deliver a Super Bowl Championship to the city of Cleveland.

No one knows how serious he is, but don’t sleep on the prediction.

Wyatt was named to Fortune magazine’s 40 under 40 List in September 2020.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!