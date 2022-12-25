3 Things We Learned In Browns Loss To Saints

The Cleveland Browns lost on Saturday afternoon to the New Orleans Saints.

The final score was 17-10.

It was a disappointing outcome to a frigid day of football.

The three things we learned, in the spirit of the holiday, come to you by way of a wish list for 2023 because we learned again today that they are and have been missing at different times this season.

1. A Star Wide Receiver

The Browns need a Ja’Marr Chase type of receiver.

That means a young stud wide receiver that can consistently make contested catches.

I want to see more of WR Daylen Baldwin moving forward. Called up from the practice squad for his first NFL regular season game had 2 catches for 25 yards. For a team that needs more talent at the position he should be given more of a look #Browns. pic.twitter.com/neSNIQklwt — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) December 20, 2022

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are good receivers, but a solid WR1 who draws double coverage and pulls in the ball is definitely a priority pickup for 2023.

Saints throw the ball 15 times and win. Browns throw the ball 31 times and lose. Weather was awful. Crazy thing is that if Cooper, DPJ or Njoku catch those balls in the endzone, it’s probably a W. Not even sure where to start pointing the fingers TBH 🤷🏻‍♂️ #Browns @DWTB_ — DisturbedMarine (@DisturbedMarine) December 25, 2022

10 passes already in this Pitt/Raiders game. At the end of the day these games come down to execution. The #Browns didn't catch quality passes on the final drive today — Eric T. Kastner, M.Ed. (@BEliteKas) December 25, 2022

2. Better Tackling And Defensive Play

This has been a recurring theme in 2022 so we cannot blame the harsh weather for the sloppy defensive play that allowed the Saints to score 14 points in the third quarter.

That might also mean a new defensive coordinator who can draw up plays that allow this team to play rock-solid football for four quarters, not just one or two.

3. Better Playcalling

This is also a recurring 2022 theme.

And maybe there will be a different tone to the playcalling and the playbook after Deshaun Watson is with the Browns for a more extended period than this abridged season.

In frigid conditions the #Saints threw it 15 times. #Browns 31. Tell me which sideline the smart people were on. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 24, 2022

It just needs to be better and possibly by someone other than Coach Stefanski.

4th down with 0:30 seconds left in the game and the #Browns down by a touchdown, and this is the play that Kevin Stefanski dials up. Look at these routes. He floods 3 receivers to the same spot against zone coverage. SPOILER ALERT: No one gets open. pic.twitter.com/cy0CnenyTU — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 24, 2022

Here’s the issue. In previous #Browns seasons, they wouldn’t be as talented as their opponents. Now they’re way more talented than their opponents, and still losing ballgames. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) December 24, 2022

Obviously, the Browns’ season is over, and there are no more playoff hopes so the next two weeks may be a good time to allow the rookies to play and to figure out what roster changes are necessary for 2023 because a team with this much talent should never be 6-9 at this point in the season.