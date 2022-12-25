Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things We Learned In Browns Loss To Saints

3 Things We Learned In Browns Loss To Saints

By

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost on Saturday afternoon to the New Orleans Saints.

The final score was 17-10.

It was a disappointing outcome to a frigid day of football.

The three things we learned, in the spirit of the holiday, come to you by way of a wish list for 2023 because we learned again today that they are and have been missing at different times this season.

 

1. A Star Wide Receiver

The Browns need a Ja’Marr Chase type of receiver.

That means a young stud wide receiver that can consistently make contested catches.

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are good receivers, but a solid WR1 who draws double coverage and pulls in the ball is definitely a priority pickup for 2023.

 

2. Better Tackling And Defensive Play

This has been a recurring theme in 2022 so we cannot blame the harsh weather for the sloppy defensive play that allowed the Saints to score 14 points in the third quarter.

That might also mean a new defensive coordinator who can draw up plays that allow this team to play rock-solid football for four quarters, not just one or two.

 

3. Better Playcalling

This is also a recurring 2022 theme.

And maybe there will be a different tone to the playcalling and the playbook after Deshaun Watson is with the Browns for a more extended period than this abridged season.

It just needs to be better and possibly by someone other than Coach Stefanski.

Obviously, the Browns’ season is over, and there are no more playoff hopes so the next two weeks may be a good time to allow the rookies to play and to figure out what roster changes are necessary for 2023 because a team with this much talent should never be 6-9 at this point in the season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller And His Wife Carly Welcome Their Son

7 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/24/22)

13 hours ago

Evan Brown #63 and Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns work out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Report: Browns And Jack Conklin Agree To Extension

1 day ago

Tight end Josh Hill #89 of the New Orleans Saints blocks defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns Vs. New Orleans Saints Score Predictions

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Weather Forecast Wreaking Havoc With Browns-Saints Game

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/23/22)

2 days ago

Jarvis Landry #5 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns Get Some Good News Regarding Injured Players

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Chose The Cleveland Browns

3 days ago

Browns helmet

Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/22/22)

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Priefer Has Harsh Response To Cade York's Missed Field Goal

3 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Former Browns QB Josh Rosen Has Found A New Team

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

4 days ago

browns helmet

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Saints

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

5 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns' Playoff Chances

5 days ago

Wyatt Teller And His Wife Carly Welcome Their Son

No more pages to load