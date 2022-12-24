Browns Nation

Wyatt Teller And His Wife Carly Welcome Their Son

By

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It will be miserably cold in northeast Ohio this holiday weekend.

Cleveland Browns fans may be looking for something to warm them up.

Well, one heartwarming story is the arrival of Wyatt Teller’s son.

His wife, Carly, confirmed on Twitter earlier today that the newest Browns fan Brooks Wyatt Teller has arrived.

Its a Christmas miracle for the Tellers as they welcome their son to the world.

The timing is a bit hectic for Wyatt as the Browns battle the New Orleans Saints this Christmas Eve.

Still, I’d doubt he’s looking for too much to complain about right now.

 

The Pancake Prince

“Start them early”, as the saying goes, right?

Twitter user Josh Michaels is on-board with that idea, dubbing the newest Teller “The Pancake Prince”.

He’ll have to progress through diapers before getting any ideas of laying out lineman.

In time though, buddy.

In time.

 

Fan Favorites

Fans and media members alike have mostly been fond of the Teller family.

Carly is often active on social media which fans seem to enjoy.

Retired sportscasting legend John Telich took the time to congratulate the couple on social media.

Local news anchor Alec Sapolin did the same.

Of course, plenty of fans have showered the Tellers with compliments about their first child.

 

He’s Got a Game!

While the celebration is on for the Tellers, Wyatt still has a game!

This Rocky II clip serves as a nice meme for this situation.

Jokes aside, a Browns win would be a wonderful birthday gift for Brooks, and a nice Christmas gift for Browns fans.

 

Guard or Dad?

Most guys won’t know the difficulties of being a guard in the NFL.

However, plenty of guys know how much commitment goes into being a father.

Wyatt will quickly be finding out how tiring both can be!

 

Roots in Cleveland

Not to get too deep about a player having their kid, but it is cool to see Cleveland athletes starting their families in northeast Ohio.

It’s not a guarantee they stay their entire career here or anything like that.

However, I’m sure the city does get somewhat of a special place in the Teller’s hearts now that they’ve had their first child in Cleveland.

And who knows, maybe the “pancake prince” will suit up for the brown and orange one day!

