Insider Reveals Wild Stat Line For Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns suffered their fourth consecutive loss of the 2024 NFL regular season, losing 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

While several of the team’s losses could be blamed on the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, today’s game could not be solely blamed on his efforts.

After the game, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared a wild statistic for Watson, revealing how strong of a second-half performance the quarterback had against the Eagles.

“Deshaun Watson was 11 of 12 for 122 yards in the second half of the 20-16 loss to the Eagles,” Cabot reported.

While Watson performed well in the second half, the Browns finished with only six points on two field goals as penalties and miscues killed multiple drives for Cleveland.

In the team’s final drive, the Browns had a false start on the third-down-and-goal from Philadelphia’s three-yard line.

But a false start against rookie Zak Zinter backed the Browns up to the eight-yard line, forcing the team to settle for a field goal with 3:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was the last time that the Browns would have the football in the game as Philadelphia iced out the Browns afterward.

Cleveland finished the game with seven penalties for 55 yards, many of those penalties hampering drives for the Browns.

The Browns’ offensive line was porous again on Sunday as the team allowed Watson to be sacked five times for 24 yards, another reason Cleveland struggled to move the football on Sunday.

Still, Cleveland ended the contest with 100 rushing yards as backup Pierre Strong Jr. finished the contest with 43 yards and Watson ended the contest with 17 rushing yards on four carries.

