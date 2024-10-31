4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

After earning a victory on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are still alive in the playoff hunt.

Despite the team’s 2-6 record, Cleveland has a pathway to make the postseason for a second consecutive year by winning the vast majority of their remaining contests.

That’s why having every available starter will be crucial for the team at this season’s midpoint.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot noted on X that four players were unable to practice on Thursday due to ongoing health issues.

One player was a surprise scratch after having participated fully in Wednesday’s practice.

“Browns players not practicing on Thursday of Chargers week: CB Denzel Ward (concussion), LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), LG Joel Bitonio (foot), and David Njoku (undisclosed).”

#Browns players not practicing on Thursday of #Chargers week: CB Denzel Ward (concussion), LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), LG Joel Bitonio (foot), and David Njoku (undisclosed). — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 31, 2024

Njoku practiced on Wednesday, but the tight end was unable to go today due to an ankle injury, analyst Camry Justice reported later on X.

#Browns players not at practice today during the open portion: -LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps) – CB Denzel Ward (concussion protocol) -G Joel Bitonio (foot) – TE David Njoku (unknown) — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2024

The tight end is coming off one of his better performances this year.

Against Baltimore, Njoku caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

That comes after catching 10 passes for a season-high 76 yards the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he also caught a Jameis Winston touchdown pass.

Ward – who has now suffered his sixth concussion since joining the professional ranks – may sit this weekend as the Browns will have a bye the following week.

Bitonio has played every offensive snap for the Browns this season, and he would be expected to play this Sunday.

His missed practices could be viewed as resting a veteran offensive lineman.

