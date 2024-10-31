Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 31, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

After earning a victory on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns are still alive in the playoff hunt.

Despite the team’s 2-6 record, Cleveland has a pathway to make the postseason for a second consecutive year by winning the vast majority of their remaining contests.

That’s why having every available starter will be crucial for the team at this season’s midpoint.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot noted on X that four players were unable to practice on Thursday due to ongoing health issues.

One player was a surprise scratch after having participated fully in Wednesday’s practice.

Browns players not practicing on Thursday of Chargers week: CB Denzel Ward (concussion), LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), LG Joel Bitonio (foot), and David Njoku (undisclosed).”

Njoku practiced on Wednesday, but the tight end was unable to go today due to an ankle injury, analyst Camry Justice reported later on X.

The tight end is coming off one of his better performances this year.

Against Baltimore, Njoku caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

That comes after catching 10 passes for a season-high 76 yards the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he also caught a Jameis Winston touchdown pass.

Ward – who has now suffered his sixth concussion since joining the professional ranks – may sit this weekend as the Browns will have a bye the following week.

Bitonio has played every offensive snap for the Browns this season, and he would be expected to play this Sunday.

His missed practices could be viewed as resting a veteran offensive lineman.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett's Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Has 1 Big Concern About Jameis Winston

13 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Status For Sunday's Game

35 mins ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Gets Honest About Playing His First Game At LT

2 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #72 of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks pose for a photo after an NFL preseason gameat Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jim Schwartz Reveals Why Quinton Jefferson Was Recently A Healthy Scratch

3 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett's Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Cedric Tillman's Breakout Game

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns catches a touchdown over Eddie Jackson #39 of the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Why He Prefers To Call Plays From Upstairs

5 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Coach Hints At Potential Role For Kadarius Toney

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens dives past Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns while scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Jim Schwartz Admits That He Doesn't Track 1 Defensive Stat

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Za'Darius Smith's Performance This Season

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Reveals What Sunday's Win Means For Browns

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Sends A Clear Message About His Play-Calling

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Reveals How Browns Can Enter The Playoff Conversation

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Encouraged By Jameis Winston

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Can't 'Get Too High' After Ravens Win

12 hours ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-15.

Greg Newsome Believes Justin Herbert Has 'Best Arm' Of Any Browns Opponent

12 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Reveals How He'll Prepare For Sunday's Game

13 hours ago

Cavaliers Honored Jim Donovan On Wednesday Night

23 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jameis Winston Speaks Out On Comparisons To Deshaun Watson

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Warns To 'Temper The Enthusiasm' On 1 Browns Player

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Gregg Williams Makes Bold Statement About Browns' Potential Record With Jameis Winston

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after scoring a receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ladd McConkey

1 day ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Browns Should Do At LT

1 day ago

ORCHARD PARK - NOVEMBER 17: Phil Dawson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with media after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 17, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York.

Phil Dawson Gets Honest About Jim Donovan's Passing

1 day ago

Browns Nation