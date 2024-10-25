Browns Nation

Friday, October 25, 2024
4 Browns Players Ruled Out For Ravens Game

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to grapple with their offensive line challenges, having cycled through six different starting combinations in just seven games.

As they prepare to face the Ravens, their line depth faces another test with key personnel missing.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills is confirmed out, while right guard Wyatt Teller’s status remains questionable.

The Browns’ injury report extends beyond the offensive line, with four players officially ruled out for the matchup, per Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), Ronnie Hickman Jr. (ankle), and Jerome Ford (hamstring) join Wills on the sidelines.

There’s optimism surrounding Teller, who returned to practice this week after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury.

Should Teller be unable to suit up, Michael Dunn stands ready to fill the right guard position.

The situation with Wills, who battled back from a serious knee injury last season only to face new setbacks, presents another challenge.

The Browns may respond by sliding second-year tackle Dawand Jones to left tackle while maintaining Jack Conklin’s position on the right side.

In additional roster updates, Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Nyheim Hines will remain on the non-football injury list for the remainder of the season.

Hines, who suffered an ACL tear in a jet ski incident last July, hasn’t progressed as anticipated in his recovery.

The quarterback situation sees Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking the backup role behind Jameis Winston, despite nursing a finger injury from the recent Bengals clash.

Bailey Zappe, a recent addition from the Chiefs’ practice squad, will provide emergency depth at the position.

Browns Nation