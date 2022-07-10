Browns Nation

4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

By

Wide receivers Odell Beckham #13 and Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns walk together during warm ups before playing against the Tennessee Titans in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Though none of these players are currently Cleveland Browns, Browns fans took notice of a photo posted on social media of Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. vacationing together in Puerto Rico.

All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team.

Higgins is now with Carolina, Wilson with New England, Landry with New Orleans, and OBJ remains a free agent as he recovers from the Super Bowl ACL injury.

Though professionally in separate places now, the four look like they remain close friends.

Beckham and Landry have been friends for years so seeing them together is not a surprise, but Higgins and Wilson are somewhat of a surprise.

As expected Twitter had interesting comments about the photo.

 

Where Is OBJ’s Leg?

It must be the angle, but it does look like OBJ is missing a leg.

Fans were concerned.

 

What’s Up With Landry?

Several people thought that Juice looked like he hit the juice a lot on this vacation.

 

Are They Talking About Mayfield?

Some wondered if Baker Mayfield‘s name came up in conversation.

Rashard Higgins is reunited with him on the Carolina Panthers team in 2022.

Higgins infamously liked Odell Beckham Sr.’s infamous Instagram video post last season.

Could there be residual awkwardness, or will the results return with their new team?

 

 

Browns 2022 Rebuild Begins At End Of Month

It is really hard to believe that these four guys are among many who will not be returning to the Browns in 2022.

Browns fans have been through rebuilt rosters before, but this 2022 roster is among the best.

Though the talents of Higgins, Wilson, Landry, Beckham, Mayfield, J.C. Tretter, and Austin Hooper have left the building, there is a lot of excitement about who remains and has been added.

This picture is just a visual representation of the saying “Out with the old and in with the new”.

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/10/22)

