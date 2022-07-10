4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

Though none of these players are currently Cleveland Browns, Browns fans took notice of a photo posted on social media of Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. vacationing together in Puerto Rico.

Former #Browns Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. are all together currently in Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/sbPCTQfmc1 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 9, 2022

All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team.

Higgins is now with Carolina, Wilson with New England, Landry with New Orleans, and OBJ remains a free agent as he recovers from the Super Bowl ACL injury.

Though professionally in separate places now, the four look like they remain close friends.

Beckham and Landry have been friends for years so seeing them together is not a surprise, but Higgins and Wilson are somewhat of a surprise.

As expected Twitter had interesting comments about the photo.

Where Is OBJ’s Leg?

It must be the angle, but it does look like OBJ is missing a leg.

Fans were concerned.

Where's Odell's leg — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖆𝖗 🕊️ (@DenzelsPlayPen) July 10, 2022

Why does OBJ only have 1 leg? — I Am That Guy, Pal (@ctown4life24) July 10, 2022

MY GOD THEY AMPUTATED HIS LEG — Chris Colasurdo (@CColasurd) July 10, 2022

What’s Up With Landry?

Several people thought that Juice looked like he hit the juice a lot on this vacation.

Landry looks like Bernie in Weekend at Bernie’s…which is to say he looks so wasted he could be dead and they are just holding him up — Browns Believer (@Browns_QB) July 10, 2022

Juice look faded.. Lol. He looking for a good time not a long time in PR. — A. Young (@RAYizLegenD) July 9, 2022

Are They Talking About Mayfield?

Some wondered if Baker Mayfield‘s name came up in conversation.

Hmm I wonder what they’re talking about — preethi (@preethi_1770) July 9, 2022

Rashard Higgins is reunited with him on the Carolina Panthers team in 2022.

Higgins infamously liked Odell Beckham Sr.’s infamous Instagram video post last season.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad posting a video showing how often OBJ is open (and Rashard Higgins ‘liking’ said post on Instagram) and Emily Mayfield ‘liking’ tweets blaming the team for failing Baker. Just another day in Berea. — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) November 2, 2021

Could there be residual awkwardness, or will the results return with their new team?

Baker Mayfield to Rashard Higgins. Will this continue on the #Panthers in 2022? pic.twitter.com/MyeLlER8Vo — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) July 7, 2022

Browns 2022 Rebuild Begins At End Of Month

It is really hard to believe that these four guys are among many who will not be returning to the Browns in 2022.

Browns fans have been through rebuilt rosters before, but this 2022 roster is among the best.

Though the talents of Higgins, Wilson, Landry, Beckham, Mayfield, J.C. Tretter, and Austin Hooper have left the building, there is a lot of excitement about who remains and has been added.

This picture is just a visual representation of the saying “Out with the old and in with the new”.