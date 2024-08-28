49ers’ Cuts Offer Browns Opportunity To Pickup Two TEs

When the Browns released their 53-man roster, two positions on the team seemed to have little depth behind the team’s starter.

While the running back room technically has four players on the roster, only two of those players are healthy and will be available for the Week 1 contest against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

In addition to the running back position, the tight end position is also noticeably light on talent with only starter David Njoku and backup Jordan Akins currently rostered.

Should the Browns want to add depth for the 2024 campaign, Cleveland could look at the waiver wire for those additions.

San Francisco 49ers analyst Matt Barrows shared two such targets the Browns could go after the NFC West team made some surprise cuts.

“First surprise of the day: 49ers waived TEs Brayden Willis and Cameron Latu, per sources,” Barrows said, adding that “Both were 2023 draft picks, Latu a third rounder.”

First surprise of the day: 49ers waived TEs Brayden Willis and Cameron Latu, per sources. Both were 2023 draft picks, Latu a third rounder. Both are practice squad candidates if they clear waivers. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 27, 2024

Latu is an intriguing athlete for the Browns to consider as the 6-foot-5 athlete has never played during the NFL regular season.

Last year, Latu went down with a torn meniscus during the third week of the preseason and missed the entire season.

After recovering this offseason, the tight end appeared ready to contribute to the 49ers in 2024.

In three preseason contests, Latu recorded receptions in each outing and finished the preseason with eight receptions for 84 yards.

The Browns waived Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Treyton Welch to reach their 53-man roster limit, but the team could also sign them to the Cleveland practice squad should no other franchise attempt to pick them up off of waivers.

NEXT:

Greg Newsome Shares His Thoughts On Facing CeeDee Lamb