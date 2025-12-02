Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 2, 2025
49ers WR Is Trolling Shedeur Sanders After Win Over Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Fans were hopeful that this game would have been closer, but unfortunately, the defense couldn’t hold up in the second half.

Shedeur Sanders had his second career start in this one, and while he didn’t make any major mistakes, he couldn’t elevate the offense in a way that made them competitive down the stretch. He’s the third starting quarterback for the Browns this season, so he hasn’t had as many opportunities to practice with the first-team as he’d like.

Sanders has already been announced as the starter for their Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans, so he’ll have plenty of time to prepare and put his best foot forward.

Fans are hoping he doesn’t hear all of the criticism he’s gotten over the past several days, including a troll post from 49ers wideout Demarcus Robinson, who used Sanders’ song in a recent Instagram post.

A Crucial Stretch For Sanders

By using Sanders’ song, which is ironically called “Perfect Timing,” Robinson let the world know what he thinks of the young quarterback. Sanders could see this as insulting and perhaps be affected by it, but he could also use this as fuel and motivation to play that much better over the next few weeks.

This team isn’t in a strong position to make the playoffs, but they can still figure out what they have with their youngest players in their remaining games.

Sanders certainly has a chance to prove his doubters wrong over the next few weeks and demonstrate that he can be a starting-caliber quarterback.

NEXT:  Browns WR Put On Blast For 'Unacceptable' Behavior
