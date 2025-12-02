Browns WR Put On Blast For ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior

The Cleveland Browns need more help at wide receiver. They hoped that Jerry Jeudy would be their primary pass catcher, but he’s been dreadful this season.

If his performance on the field wasn’t bad enough, he’s also rubbed plenty of people the wrong way with his behavior. That was the case again on Sunday.

Jeudy was spotted yelling at Sanders on the sidelines as they reviewed some plays. He was animated and seemingly blaming the quarterback for the issues.

With that in mind, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho came to Sanders’ defense.

Talking on his “Speakeasy” show, Acho put Jeudy on blast.

“Completely unacceptable by Jerry Jeudy. Completely unacceptable for several reasons. Number one, Jeudy, you’re the one who fumbled that play last week and Shedeur didn’t come at you. On the field, with the cameras on, Jeudy, now is not the time, and that sure as hell ain’t the place. That’s a rookie in his second start just trying to get right. You, in that moment, are not helping Shedeur Sanders get right,” Acho said.

"Jerry Jeudy's behavior was UNACCEPTABLE" – @EmmanuelAcho sounds off on the Shedeur Sanders-Jerry Jeudy sideline altercation WE ARE LIVE IN THE SPEAKEASY RIGHT NOW DISCUSSING! JOIN THE CHAT ➡️ https://t.co/dvVW7O9zRD pic.twitter.com/JEL2EUU2uv — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) December 1, 2025

Struggles And Frustration Continue For Jeudy

Of course, it’s normal to watch professional athletes get animated and agitated on the sidelines; it’s just a part of playing sports. This won’t be the first time two pros bump heads.

Then again, the lack of self-awareness is a little baffling. Jeudy had a head-scratching fumble just last week, and he’s struggled with drops, miscommunication, bad route-running, and overall bad performance this season.

Granted, people will always seem to protect Sanders, but he’s a rookie. He’s going to make mistakes, and while it makes perfect sense that the veterans hold him accountable and show him some tough love, Jeudy has never been known for his ability to take accountability.

That was a major issue with him dating back to his days with the Denver Broncos.

Now, it looks like the honeymoon is over in Cleveland as well, and he’s not giving his team much on or off the field.

