5 Teams Are Being Linked To Nick Chubb In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are expected to pursue some running backs in the offseason, whether it’s in the NFL draft or free agency.

Fans and analysts have speculated that they could look to bring Nick Chubb back on an incentives-based deal while also looking for a long-term solution at the position.

However, GM Andrew Berry’s recent statement makes it seem like that won’t be the case.

Berry said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he expects Chubb to hit the market, and while the team will also meet with his representatives, he didn’t sound very optimistic about a deal getting done.

With that in mind, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports listed five teams as logical fits for the four-time Pro Bowler: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Not so long ago, Chubb was considered one of the best running backs in the game.

Then again, a gruesome injury he sustained two years ago, plus his age, has raised questions about his durability and impact in the future.

He and Derrick Henry were the only two players in the league with more than 6,000 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns from 2018-22, but it’s not realistic to expect that kind of production from him going forward.

Even so, the running back market might be a little better after watching what Henry and Saquon Barkley did last season, and with the Browns’ financial constraints, it’s hard to envision them being able – or even willing – to match any big-money offers he gets in free agency.

