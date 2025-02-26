Top Defensive Tackle Prospect Will Meet With Browns Today

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and as such, they’re in a position to get almost whoever they want.

Of course, they have a glaring need for a quarterback, and nine times out of ten, a team in their position would look to get one.

Then again, there are some serious doubts about Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, so they have to do their due diligence on other top-ranked prospects as well.

With that in mind, they’re going to meet with star DT prospect Mason Graham, according to Brad Stainbrook.

The former Michigan Wolverines star is projected to be the top prospect at the position, and he’s firmly expected to be one of the first guys off the board.

Nevertheless, there are also major reasons not to take him.

As good a prospect as he is, defensive tackle isn’t the most impactful position, and we’ve seen some of the greatest players at the position being taken much further down the board.

Also, even though the Browns could use help at DT, it shouldn’t be close to the top of their priorities list.

Even so, the team is doing the right thing by not tipping their hand and also keeping an open mind.

Perhaps if they trade down and manage to land multiple first-round selections, they could give him a look.

Otherwise, they might be better off by taking Will Campbell, Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if they’re not going to take a quarterback at No. 2.

