Browns Nation

Friday, September 27, 2024
Browns WRs Lead NFL In 1 Undesirable Category

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants knocks the ball out of the hands of Jordan Akins #88 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns offense has been downright offensive at times this season, and much of the blame has been attributed to the performance of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Indeed, Watson has been anything but prolific as he’s completed only 57.8 percent of his passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns through three games.

While the majority of the offensive woes can be attributed to Watson, some of it should be on his receivers’ shoulders, too.

Or more aptly, their hands.

The X account NFL Stats shared a telling statistic for the Browns’ wide receiver group as they currently lead the NFL in dropped passes through the first three games.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is one of the main culprits of this undesired category lead as he has dropped six passes in three games.

That’s uncharacteristic of the reliable wide receiver; last season, he dropped only seven passes all year despite being targeted 128 times.

Outside of an abhorrent 2022 campaign in which he allowed 12 passes to hit the ground, he’s not exceeded seven dropped passes in any season since the Pro Football Reference began recording this statistic.

The Browns are hoping to rebound on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders as Cleveland heads to another stadium for the second time this season.

Clevland’s only win came on the road as the Browns pulled out an 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

The Browns are also looking to win a game on the West Coast for the first time since 2012.

NEXT:  Browns Rule Out 4 Players For Raiders Game
Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

