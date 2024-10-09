7 Browns Players Not Expected To Practice On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns are limping into a tough matchup at 1-4 with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, who are fresh off a bye week and getting healthier, compared to a Browns team that seems to get more banged up by the day.

The Browns’ practice report is getting suspiciously long, and it’s not looking like Sunday’s matchup is going to be getting any easier.

Team insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the Browns’ pre-practice injury report that showed safety Grant Delpit out with a concussion, running back D’Onta Foreman and safety Ronnie Hillman out with an ankle injury, tackle James Hudson (shoulder), long snapper Charley Hughlett (ribs), center Ethan Pocic (knee), and cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) all missing practice as well.

Cleveland’s offense has been a target for a ton of criticism, and rightfully so given the fact that they haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet due to Deshaun Watson looking like a shell of his former self and the offensive line being pummeled with injuries.

A lot of these injuries are to key pieces of the roster that won’t be easy to replace if they happen to miss Sunday’s game, and this team can’t afford to let this losing streak extend to four games and drop to 1-5 ahead of two divisional matchups with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the following weeks.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and tight end David Njoku returned last week to provide at least some relief, but we’ll see if it’s enough against a rested Eagles squad.

NEXT:

Radio Host Reveals His Grade For Kevin Stefanski This Season