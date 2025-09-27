9 Browns Players Listed On Injury Report

The Cleveland Browns have been more competitive than initially expected through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

The Browns are lacking top-end talent offensively, but have managed to grind out points even when things look ugly.

Veteran starter Joe Flacco has played about as well as expected, but young players like Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. look like long-term building blocks.

Meanwhile, the offensive line has taken its fair share of hits already, with the latest being starting left tackle Dawand Jones, who suffered knee and hamstring injuries in the Week 3 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Without Jones, Cleveland’s offensive line could have a tough time in Week 4 when they take on a ferocious Detroit Lions pass rush headlined by Aidan Hutchinson.

Ahead of the matchup, the Browns released their final injury report via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

A total of nine players popped up on the injury report throughout the practice week, with only Michael Hall Jr. being officially ruled out.

All eyes have been on Jack Conklin, who has been dealing with an elbow issue, but the hope is that he can suit up on Sunday.

Offensive line injuries have plagued Cleveland for years, and this year has been no different, given how many combinations they’ve had to start already.

Meanwhile, it’s good to see Denzel Ward was a full participant in practice on Friday and has no injury designation for the contest.

The Browns face arguably their toughest challenge to date, and it’ll be interesting to see how they fare against a Lions team that seems to be rediscovering its groove on both sides of the football.

