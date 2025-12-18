Sean McDermott Says Browns Rookie Will Pose ‘Big Challenge’

The Cleveland Browns will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It’s projected to be one of the most lopsided games of the week.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the Bills will take this game lightly. At least, that’s what one might tell by Sean McDermott’s latest statement. When asked about the Browns, the Bills’ head coach gushed about Shedeur Sanders.

He raved about how much he’s changed the Browns’ offense, and claimed that it would be challenging to stop him:

“Good young player, off to a great start. Dangerous with the toolset he brings to the table. He’s done a great job. I think their offense has been ratcheting it up since he’s been under center, so that’ll be a big challenge for us,” McDermott said.

🔥 Shedeur vs Bills. HC McDermott Opens Up About #12 💛 "Good young player, off to a great start. Dangerous with the toolset he brings to the table. He's done a great job" https://t.co/uWBSE9mfWy pic.twitter.com/PRjtKidZ7P — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) December 18, 2025

Of course, that’s what coaches usually say. The fact of the matter is that the Browns’ offense has still been struggling. However, Sanders has been a big spark of energy for the fans and the team, and that cannot go unnoticed.

He also has the longest throws of any Browns quarterback this season, and while plenty of that has come with yards after the catch, he’s at least more willing and capable of throwing the ball downfield. That alone makes him the best guy for the job right now.

Sanders will have three more games to show the Browns that he’s their guy. The potential is there, and so is the confidence.

The Browns should give him a long leash and let him grow through his mistakes, and hopefully, he’ll pay back that confidence with some improved play.

NEXT:

Tommy Rees Addresses Concerns About Jerry Jeudy