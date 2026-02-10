A Bold Browns Quarterback Idea Is Starting To Gain Steam

The Cleveland Browns had a few major problems to address when their season ended. After firing Kevin Stefanski, their biggest hole was at head coach, but they fixed that by hiring Todd Monken.

Now that they’ve figured out the head coaching situation, the next step is finding their starting quarterback for 2026 and beyond, which is more of a daunting task. On one hand, they already have Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel on the roster, two players they selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gabriel didn’t go according to plan, but Sanders showed some flashes that could be intriguing moving forward. If the Browns want to be a playoff team sooner rather than later, however, they might need to make more drastic moves in the coming months. With this in mind, analyst Nick Wilson proposed an interesting trade on 92.3’s The Fan, which would give the Browns a shot at the No. 1 QB prospect in the 2026 draft.

“I would be willing to trade the sixth pick this year, and I’d be willing to trade next year’s first to get Fernando Mendoza. I would start that conversation,” Wilson said.

Trading two first-rounders is a strong deal for the Browns on paper to acquire a player like Fernando Mendoza, but the Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick. Like the Browns, they too have a quarterback situation to solve, and Mendoza could be their answer.

He’s the reigning Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner, and many regard him as a person with high character who does things the right way. This mentality could go a long way for an organization like the Browns, as they’re no stranger to controversy and locker room issues.

Crazier trades have happened in the past, including the Browns’ trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, where the Jaguars traded up to acquire Travis Hunter. Anything can happen in this league, and there’s a lot of time between now and the draft for these teams to come to an agreement. The Browns aren’t necessarily a quarterback away from solving their offensive woes, but having the right person in place would certainly put them on the right track.

