A Browns Decision Continues To Haunt A Rival Team

By

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gets off a pass while being pressured by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Before the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract.

In a historic caveat, the Browns guaranteed all $230 million of this contract, regardless of how many games Watson is on the field.

Due to his never-before-seen deal, the landscape of NFL contracts is forever changed, and one team, in particular, is suffering as a result.

The Baltimore Ravens have been in contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson for the past several months.

Although they have been working tirelessly to get a deal done, the Ravens have yet to sign Jackson to the long-term deal that he’s hoping for.

Jackson has Watson to thank, as it appears that he’s looking for a good chunk of guaranteed money.

The Ravens could place the franchise tag on Jackson, which seems like the most likely outcome, at least, for right now.

By doing this, the 2019 MVP will remain on their team, and he gives them incredible upside every week.

However, a trade is still on the table, which is great news for the Browns.

If Jackson were to leave the Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals would likely still hold the top spot in the division.

Second place, however, will be up for grabs.

Why not the Browns?

They have a young, developing roster on both sides of the ball, and a former MVP candidate of their own.

With any luck, the Ravens will be forced to trade Jackson, paving a way for the Browns to get closer to a 10-12 win season.

