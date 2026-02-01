A Delicate Browns Situation Could Get Messy Fast

The Cleveland Browns finally settled on a new head coach after agreeing to terms with former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The Browns cast a wide net in their search, but Monken lurked in the process and eventually got picked to lead the franchise in 2026 and beyond.

Monken’s vast experience on the sidelines was surely a draw for a young Cleveland team that could use a leader in the locker room. The Browns have a relatively young roster and will need to add even more talent in order to help Monken turn the franchise around.

Monken beat out several qualified candidates for Cleveland’s head coaching job, including the team’s own defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz is well-liked in the building and has a rapport with the players in the locker room, so he was naturally one of the few candidates that was considered deep into the process.

However, now that Monken’s been awarded the job, it has created a situation with Schwartz that he may not return to the Browns.

So far, there’s been no update about Schwartz’s future in Cleveland, but analysts like Lance Reisland believe he’ll look to leave after being spurned in the coaching search.

He also believes that if the Browns try to make Schwartz honor his contract, it will get messy fast and create a toxic environment around the team.

“He had a right to be upset. If Schwartz doesn’t want to be here, you don’t hold him to his contract. That leads to a toxic environment. I don’t see Schwartz staying…now, his best chance, though, is that him and Monken are veteran guys,” Reisland said.

Reisland explains that Schwartz should feel slighted after interviewing twice with the franchise before ultimately being passed on. Schwartz has done an excellent job keeping the defense as elite as possible, so his potential departure would be a blow for that side of the field.

Perhaps Monken chooses to convince Schwartz to stay, given his experience with the current roster, but if he doesn’t, then the Browns will need to quickly pivot.

Several candidates could step into Schwartz’s role, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

