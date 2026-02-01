Not Everyone Is Sold On The Browns’ Coaching Hire

The Cleveland Browns have a busy offseason ahead of themselves as there’s much work to be done to revamp the roster on both sides of the field. The Browns have several young players who look like they can be part of the rebuilding effort, though the work doesn’t stop there, as the front office needs to continue adding pieces for the short and long term.

The biggest item on the Browns’ to-do list this offseason was to find a new head coach after parting ways with Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland should still be considered a success, considering what he had to work with, but now, Cleveland is certainly hoping for better days with Todd Monken now at the helm.

Monken has spent decades on NFL and college sidelines and now gets his chance to lead a Browns team desperately hoping to get back into the playoff picture. Monken spent the past three seasons working as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, leading them to near the top of multiple offensive categories.

While Monken isn’t the splashy hire some around the league expected the Browns to make, he’s a solid coach who’s got plenty of experience.

However, people like Colin Cowherd remain skeptical that Monken is the right man for the job because he wasn’t a highly sought-after candidate in the head-coaching hiring cycle.

“But the Browns now hire Todd Monken. Was he on any other team’s list as a head coaching candidate? Maybe Todd Monken will work, maybe he won’t. But I know one thing, he must write a hell of an essay,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd detailed the trend this offseason of teams hiring veteran coaches to lead teams, with Monken falling in that category. Cowherd makes a solid point in that Monken wasn’t reportedly near the top of many lists, though he did interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator position.

It’s impossible to predict how Monken will perform as the Browns’ new head coach, but the franchise owes it to him and the fans to improve the roster enough to give themselves a legitimate chance to compete.

