A Key Addition Is Coming To The Browns’ Offensive Staff

The Cleveland Browns coaching staff continues to take shape, and another familiar face is joining Todd Monken in Cleveland.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are expected to hire Mike Bajakian as their new quarterbacks coach. The move reunites Bajakian with Todd Monken, someone he previously worked with during their time together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Browns are expected to hire Mike Bajakian as quarterbacks coach, sources tell The Insiders. Bajakian recently took the QBs job at Michigan State. But he worked with Todd Monken in Tampa and now reunites with him in Cleveland,” Pelissero said.

Bajakian recently accepted the quarterbacks coach job at Michigan State, but the opportunity to return to the NFL and work alongside Monken again was too good to pass up. Now, he will head to Cleveland to help develop one of the most important rooms on the roster.

Bringing in someone who already knows how Monken teaches, installs concepts, and prepares game plans should allow the offense to get up to speed faster this offseason. There is less learning curve when the head coach and quarterbacks coach already speak the same language.

Bajakian also brings a wide range of experience. He has coached quarterbacks and coordinated offenses at both the college and pro levels. His résumé includes stops as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at multiple programs, along with time helping develop young passers and building systems around their strengths.

With Bajakian now expected to handle the quarterbacks, Cleveland’s offensive brain trust is starting to look complete, and the Monken era is officially taking shape.

