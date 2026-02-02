A New Idea Is Entering The Browns’ QB Conversation

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a lot of questions to answer and problems to address, and they’ve gotten through many of them. Finding head coach Todd Monken was a multi-week process, but they ultimately settled on someone they felt positively about.

Now that the coaching hurdle is out of the way, the next step in the process is trying to figure out which quarterback they’re going to roll with for the 2026 season. Some are high on Shedeur Sanders, believing the team should give him another crack as the starter. Others have indicated that the Browns should look elsewhere, either drafting someone or bringing in a high-quality veteran.

Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber seems to be in the second camp and believes the Browns should bring back former QB Jameis Winston.

“If the Browns actually want to win as many games as possible, the best guy they could acquire that I can see is Jameis Winston,” Gerstenhaber said.

As Gerstenhaber mentioned, Jameis Winston could be an interesting option for the Browns to roll out in 2026. He has plenty of league experience, which could serve him well from a playing perspective, and he’s widely regarded as somebody with a lot of energy and a positive locker room presence.

Having him in the QB room with Sanders could work wonders for the young quarterback, giving him someone to sit behind and learn from. Sanders might be younger and have more upside at this point in Winston’s career, but there’s something to be said about a veteran quarterback’s ability to influence the next generation.

The Browns have a well-documented struggle with finding the right quarterback for their offense, and it’s anyone’s best guess as to whether that person is even on the roster at the moment. If they’re going to make any headway on their divisional rivals, let alone the rest of the AFC, they might have to get creative with their QB choices moving forward.

