A New Scenario Is Being Floated For David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns will look very different in the 2026 season, starting, of course, with new head coach Todd Monken. The overall staff also won’t be the same as it was under Kevin Stefanski, including the potential need for a new defensive coordinator.

In the midst of all this, the roster will undergo significant changes as well, which it always does during an NFL offseason. With the free agent period first up, it’s a good opportunity to fill in areas that are lacking before attacking the NFL Draft.

However, that also means players will leave the Browns. One of them is likely to be veteran tight end David Njoku, who tried but was unable to secure a contract extension.

CBS Sports analyst Zachary Pereles is linking Njoku to a major NFC move, saying he could land with the New York Giants to provide a reliable target for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“TE David Njoku: Giants,” Pereles wrote. “The Giants need playmakers of all kinds for Dart, and Njoku is a physical tight end whom John Harbaugh knows well from their shared time in the AFC North.”

Pereles also references the fact that Harbaugh is the new head coach of the Giants. He was the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens for the past 18 seasons, including all of Njoku’s nine-year NFL career with the Browns.

Coming off two of the most productive seasons of his career, Njoku looked to be worthy of a contract extension heading into the 2025 campaign. However, after he missed six games in 2024, the Browns may have wanted to be cautious. They also had their attention focused on getting All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to agree to a long-term deal.

The Browns also may have tipped their hand by drafting Njoku’s potential replacement, Harold Fannin Jr., in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Then, as Fannin’s role increased thanks to his excellent play, Njoku’s role was diminished to the point where he was a trade target at this season’s deadline, though the Browns ultimately held on to him.

Unfortunately, Njoku was then injured and missed the final four games of the season. Now, the Browns may lose him and get only a potential compensatory draft pick in return.

It would be an unceremonious end to a long and productive tenure with Cleveland, but he should have no trouble finding a place to extend his career.

