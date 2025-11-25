Stats Show A Concerning Trend For David Njoku’s Future

Many Cleveland Browns fans were worried about the offense going into the season, and for good reason. There were not many players to get excited about, and with the quarterback situation uncertain, a lot of questions remained.

As the season has progressed, those concerns have proven to be valid. The passing game has struggled, and there are few reliable options for the quarterbacks to target.

David Njoku was expected to play a major role, especially with Joe Flacco back under center. While his production early in the season was encouraging, the past few weeks have been disappointing.

Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. is getting significantly more playing time, which has limited Njoku’s opportunities, a trend analyst Jack Duffin pointed out on X.

“David Njoku on course for 50% snap share, season low in a game when healthy. One to keep an eye on as he’s a FA after the season. Fannin currently 87.5% as a comparison. I can see them playing more 3WR sets with Sanders going deep,” Duffin posted on X.

Njoku’s Future In Cleveland Uncertain As Fannin Jr. Emerges

By the end of the season, Njoku’s snap share could be around 50 percent, compared to Fannin’s 87.5 percent. The coaching staff likes what they are seeing from the rookie, which is promising for the future, but it could also signal the beginning of the end for Njoku’s time with the team.

When healthy, Njoku has been a key part of the offense. But if the financials do not make sense, he could be on a new team in just a few months. NFL teams are always looking for the next big thing on offense, and with Fannin performing at a high level, Njoku’s role could become uncertain.

Njoku has said he does not want to be anywhere else and that he loves Cleveland. While fans appreciate hearing that, the NFL is a business. With Fannin Jr. emerging as the future at tight end, Njoku’s role in Cleveland is up in the air.

If the financials work, keeping him around makes sense. But his days as the featured tight end in the offense appear to be over.

