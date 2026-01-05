Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Monday, January 5, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / David Njoku Sends 3-Word Message About His Future With Browns

David Njoku Sends 3-Word Message About His Future With Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

David Njoku Sends 3-Word Message About His Future With Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season is finally over, and the offseason will be crucial to steer the ship in the right direction. With Kevin Stefanski no longer in the building, it’ll be up to GM Andrew Berry to make the right choices to keep improving the roster.

Notably, that might mean parting ways with some of the team’s veterans. Of course, that includes David Njoku.

The veteran tight end didn’t get a contract extension, and he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Moreover, as reported by Camryn Justice, it seems like his tone about potentially coming back has changed drastically.

When asked about that, the Miami product admitted that he’s not sure about what the future may hold for him:

“I don’t know,” Njoku said.

The Browns and Njoku had been in talks about a contract extension dating back to last season, but to no avail. Even so, the fact that they chose to keep him past the trade deadline despite reportedly getting multiple offers for his services made it seem as if he was going to get a new deal.

Then again, with rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. breaking out right out of the gate, the Browns might now choose to prioritize other areas of need. Njoku is a well-respected and beloved veteran in the locker room, but the team has to spend money wisely in the offseason.

Njoku should also get a decent value in the market. Multiple teams could be in the market for a pass-catching tight end who’s also one of the best blockers in the position. Even if he has a history of injuries, he clearly still has plenty left in the tank. This doesn’t necessarily mean that his days with the team are numbered or that the Browns aren’t interested in bringing him back.

Still, with a new head coach taking the reins of the team and a budding star at the position, he might no longer be a priority for this team.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Sends Message After Being Fired By Browns
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation