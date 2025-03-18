A Surprising Rumor About Former Browns WR Amari Cooper Has Surfaced

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to give Amari Cooper a big contract extension last season.

He had been the best pass-catcher on the team since Andrew Berry traded for him, but they didn’t seem sold on him for the long run.

That’s why they went after Jerry Jeudy and paid him to be the team’s WR1 of the future, and that’s also why they traded him to the Buffalo Bills shortly after.

Now, it seems like Cooper, who’s still unsigned, might be out of the league entirely.

According to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports, the former Browns wide receiver is ‘done.’

He claimed that an offensive coach of one of his former teams told him that.

“Amari is done. That’s not me talking. That’s from an offensive coach of a former team of his I spoke to at the Combine,” Berry said.

Of course, he didn’t clarify whether he meant that Cooper was going to retire or if he was washed.

Whatever the case, the fact that no team has signed him yet speaks volumes about the way he’s viewed around the league.

Cooper had a down year in Cleveland before arriving in Buffalo, and the fans expected him to be one of Josh Allen’s primary targets.

He showed some glimpses in his debut, but he was a non-factor for most of the season after that.

He was also ruled out of the regular-season finale because he needed to attend to some undisclosed personal family matters, so perhaps that might also have to do with his potential decision to retire.

Cooper was a very good player, but time flies in the NFL, and it’s not about what you’ve done in the past as much as it is about what you can do in the future.

