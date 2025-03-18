Browns Free Agent WR Being Linked To 2 Teams

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns – and their fans – had high hopes for Elijah Moore.

Back in 2023, they traded a second-round pick for the New York Jets wide receiver, also getting a third-round selection in return.

Fast forward to today, and he might not even return next season.

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams could be logical landing spots for the soon-to-be 25-year-old:

“The Raiders would also be a great fit for Moore if they’re looking to go younger at the receiver position. The Los Angeles Rams could also provide Moore with a tremendous new home. While the Rams added Davante Adams as a free agent, they parted with both Kupp and Demarcus Robinson,” Knox said.

Of course, there’s still a chance the Browns will decide to bring him back.

That will most likely depend on his other offers in free agency, his desire to return, and whether the Browns can find someone else to fill in the gap and be their third wide receiver.

He hasn’t been necessarily bad, and one could argue that he’s also been hurt by terrible quarterback play and a lack of continuity at the most crucial position in team sports.

He hauled in 61 receptions for 538 receiving yards last season, and given his age and speed, there’s still a chance that he can turn out to be a good player in the proper system.

The Browns have already locked in Jerry Jeudy for years to come, and he looks like the leading candidate to be the team’s primary pass-catcher in 2025.

Cedric Tillman has also shown glimpses of great play in his first two seasons in the league.

If he breaks out, it’s most likely going to happen next season in an expanded role, so Moore could still be in play as a WR3/4.

