Aaron Rodgers Responds To Critics Of Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are taking their time with Shedeur Sanders.

As bad as their quarterback situation has been, head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem to be in too big a hurry to give the rookie a chance.

That has prompted an outcry from many fans, and given that many pro athletes admire his father, the noise has been almost impossible to ignore.

With that in mind, Aaron Rodgers recently sent a message to Sanders’ critics.

“[Shedeur Sanders] played at Jackson State, but he can’t play in big-time college football, right? 510 yards Week 1. Come on. What are we talking about here?” Rodgers said.

👀 Aaron Rodger’s on @ShedeurSanders being doubted about being able to play at the FBS level because he came from a HBCU . Shedeur had 510 yards game 1 with Colorado. The league knows he can play , they are just hoping that we somehow forget . #IRemember pic.twitter.com/7jSzrkCW5d — Change7he Narrative (@change7he68182) November 6, 2025

That’s a valid point, but it’s also worth a closer look.

Sanders had some very good numbers behind a terrible offensive line in college, and he won games for two programs.

The competition he faced wasn’t always elite, but he could only play whoever was in front of him.

Then again, it’s hard to take whatever athletes say about him without a grain of salt.

Sanders grew up around pros. They’ve known him all his life, so they likely aren’t objective when talking about him.

They also grew up idolizing his father, and the NFL is a huge brotherhood.

Scouts make mistakes all the time, but many have noted some clear flaws with Sanders’ game.

That being said, he can’t do much worse than what Gabriel’s done so far, and he needs to get a chance soon.

