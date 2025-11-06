Insider Reveals Injury Update On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are taking their time with Shedeur Sanders.

They don’t want to rush him into action, especially if he’s not fully healthy.

That’s why head coach Kevin Stefanski claimed that he would continue to evaluate the quarterback’s recovery from a back injury to determine whether he can be Dillon Gabriel’s backup in Cleveland’s Week 10 road game against the New York Jets.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed an injury update on Sanders.

“I watched him throw the ball yesterday and move through practice in the early part when we’re allowed out there. He was upbeat. He brings a light vibe to practice all the time. [Shedeur] looked like himself, didn’t look to be in any pain. They’re just taking it slow with him to try to get him to Sunday, which is what they would like to do. In a perfect world, they want him to be QB2 on Sunday, and they’re moving toward that. My guess is that’s what will happen. I wouldn’t rush it. If he has any discomfort, I’d keep Bailey Zappe as QB2,” Cabot said.

"(Shedeur) looked like himself, didn't look to be in any pain. In a perfect world they want him to be QB2 on Sunday. I wouldn't rush it, if he has any discomfort I'd keep Bailey Zappe as QB2." 📞@MaryKayCabot with an update on Shedeur Sanders back injury⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Rkau1pv3Km — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 6, 2025

Sanders has been dealing with the back injury since before the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots and had time off with the Browns’ bye week.

He revealed that he had been getting treatment every day, even when he traveled to surprise his father in Colorado.

He also said he could play through it and do whatever it takes to help the team.

The Jets have seemingly given up on the season, trading away All-Pro defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the NFL deadline.

They also haven’t declared whether they’ll start Tyrod Taylor or Justin Fields at quarterback.

So, the Browns don’t have any excuses in this game, and failing to win it would probably also essentially end their season.

NEXT:

Boomer Esiason Gets Candid About Kevin Stefanski’s Future