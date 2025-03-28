Browns Nation

Friday, March 28, 2025
Stephen A. Smith Knows What Browns Need To Do With No.2 Pick

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Stephen A. Smith Knows What Browns Need To Do With No.2 Pick
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The NFL draft season is heating up, and nowhere is the anticipation more palpable than in Cleveland.

Something big is brewing for the Cleveland Browns, with whispers of potential franchise-changing decisions echoing through the league’s corridors.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith delivered a stark message that cuts straight to the heart of the Browns’ quarterback challenges.

“You got to take a quarterback. The only way you’re justified in not taking a quarterback, if you are the Cleveland Browns, is if you don’t believe that that quarterback has the ability to be the face of your franchise. I’m not talking about an average quarterback,” Smith declared.

With Deshaun Watson’s massive contract looking increasingly like a costly gamble and Kenny Pickett viewed strictly as a backup, the Browns are at a critical crossroads.

The recent signing of Russell Wilson, who chose the New York Giants over Cleveland, only heightened the urgency.

Smith didn’t just criticize – he offered a solution.

Shedeur Sanders emerged as his top recommendation, dismissing potential concerns about his readiness.

The ESPN analyst argued that the Browns couldn’t afford to let potential game-changing talent slip through their fingers.

It’s about finding a leader who can transform the franchise’s trajectory.

With Watson’s injury status for 2025 still uncertain, the draft represents an important moment for the Cleveland Browns.

Smith also addressed potential concerns about Deion Sanders’ influence, emphatically defending the potential draft pick.

He argued that Sanders’ deep football knowledge and expertise far outweigh any peripheral doubts, positioning the potential draft move as more than just a player selection – but a strategic franchise reset.

Browns Nation