Adam Schefter Hints At Unusual Browns QB Move

The Cleveland Browns have six quarterbacks under contract.

Deshaun Watson will try to suit up this season, but he’s still got a long way to go in his recovery from his latest Achilles injury, and the team might not be interested in playing him even when he’s ready.

Tyler Huntley might be there for depth purposes only because of injuries to others.

So, the Browns have Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as their potential starter, and could enter the season with all of them, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“I actually now think the Browns are more likely than not to carry four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster. I think both rookie quarterbacks are on the Browns’ final 53-man roster. Joe Flacco, right now, seems to be the man who is in the lead for the Browns’ starting quarterback job. Kenny Pickett is still young, a former first-round draft pick, and a quarterback. If teams suffer from an injury, you would think that the first teams they would call would be the Cleveland Browns. They are more likely to have four quarterbacks on the final 53, than they are three,” Schefter said.

Browns are more likely than not to carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Pickett was already behind Flacco on the depth chart, and suffering a hamstring injury in training camp may have sealed his fate.

The gap between him and Flacco may have gotten wider, and with two rookies on hand, Pickett will have plenty of catching up to do once he gets back to full strength.

If anything, the Browns should look for Gabriel and Sanders to battle for the QB2 spot and prove that they can be a factor for this team.

Pickett, on the other hand, would be an obvious trade candidate for any quarterback-needy team.

Whatever the case, the Browns do not have much margin for error, as carrying four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster will inevitably mean that they will have to make some sacrifices somewhere else.

