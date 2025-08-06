Chad Johnson Sends 4-Word Message To Shedeur Sanders

With the Cleveland Browns getting ready to face the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener, all eyes will be on the quarterback.

This will be much more than a preseason game, as it will also be Shedeur Sanders’ biggest chance yet to prove that he deserves stronger consideration for the starting job.

With that in mind, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson took to social media to send Sanders a simple message.

“Give em hell Friday,” Johnson wrote on X.

Give em hell Friday 🫡 https://t.co/Wjn3n441Iq — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 5, 2025

Sanders will start the game and could play a good portion of it.

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are each struggling with a hamstring injury, and Joe Flacco is penciled in as the Week 1 starter, so there’s no need to put him in harm’s way.

Sanders will most likely split time with Tyler Huntley, but the rookie likely will get the bulk of the work, especially considering that he hasn’t gotten many first-team reps in practice so far.

He is fourth on the depth chart, but most people agree he should at least be ahead of Gabriel, and this game will give him a chance to prove that on a national stage.

While not the most athletic or impressive prospect, Sanders might have the most upside among the Browns’ options.

Though preseason snaps should be taken with a grain of salt, and he will most likely suit up with and against backups and third-stringers, Sanders’ performance could be quite telling.

