Details Emerge About Browns’ Za’Darius Smith Trade With Lions

With the Cleveland Browns holding a 2-7 record heading into this week’s bye, the AFC North squad is making moves to rebuild its roster in 2025.

The Browns made one on Tuesday as Cleveland shipped defensive end Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round selection and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

Analysts had reported for several weeks the Browns sought a fourth-round pick in exchange for Smith, but the team settled for a pair of lesser picks over a two-year span.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is now reporting the details about Cleveland’s acquiescence to accept Detroit’s deal.

“The sense coming out of Monday was that the Lions were waiting out the Browns, who, by keeping Za’Darius Smith through Week 9, could see if another team developed a major need at pass rush,” Fowler said, adding, “Browns originally wanted a 4th but now get a 5th/6th for Smith and a 7th.”

Detroit needed help after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered multiple fractured bones in his leg, and the surgery to repair those in October is expected to be season-ending for him.

It’s the second trade Cleveland has made during this season for one of its star athletes.

Earlier this year, the Browns traded wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round selection next year to acquire the Buffalo Bills’ 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection.

The Browns will have the bye this week to figure out how to fill Smith’s absence in the starting lineup.

