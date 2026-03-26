Adam Schefter Reveals What He’s Hearing About Myles Garrett

The 2026 NFL season obviously didn’t go how Cleveland Browns fans were hoping as another lackluster offense and quarterback carousel led to a five-win campaign and another offseason of uncertainty. However, there were real glimpses of hope for the future, and of course, plenty of excitement around Myles Garrett breaking the single-season sack record with 23.

Despite the defense’s strong 2026 and Garrett’s historic campaign, somehow the trade rumors from last offseason have resurfaced. They aren’t as loud, but there have been murmurs that the Browns could revisit dealing Garrett to a contender, but if ESPN’s Adam Schefter has anything to say about it, Browns fans have nothing to worry about.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter said that he called the Browns directly to ask about the rumors. He shared that the Browns are 100% not trading their superstar pass rusher.

“I called the Browns. I’m like, ‘What’s going on here?’ And they were like, ‘We are 100% definitely not trading Myles Garrett.’ They were adamant about it. They were like, ‘Don’t even bring it up and dignify the fact, because we’re not trading him,'” Schefter said.

“I called the Browns and they said they’re 100% not trading Myles Garrett,” – @AdamSchefter 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cP5GrfH1LE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 26, 2026

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently shut down these rumors as well. If the Browns were going to trade Garrett, it would have happened last offseason.

The Browns still have plenty of work to do in the draft to continue rebuilding this offense in Todd Monken’s image. Left tackle and wide receiver are major holes at the moment, so trading Garrett would only create another massive issue that the team can’t stomach.

Garrett could easily fetch a pair of first-round picks in a trade, but what is the likelihood that either of those first-round picks could land a guy capable of a 23-sack season? The logic of the Browns trading a guy in his 30s when the team isn’t very good makes sense, but turnarounds happen fast in the NFL, and this team isn’t going to get better by dealing away the best pass rusher in the league.

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