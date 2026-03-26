Insider Projects Browns To Address Major Need At No. 24

The Cleveland Browns are expected to use their first-round picks to address offensive needs, and that likely includes their No. 24 selection.

In his latest mock draft for ESPN, Field Yates projected the Browns to select Caleb Lomu at No. 24. Lomu brings an appealing combination of size and strength, traits that make him an intriguing option for a team looking to improve its offensive line.

While he still has areas of his game that need improvement, Lomu has the physical tools to develop into a reliable starter.

“Cleveland’s patience at left tackle pays off here by landing Lomu, who held down that spot opposite of Spencer Fano for the past two seasons at Utah. Lomu did not surrender a sack in 2025, but he must become a more physically formed tackle with improved strength at 6-6, 313 pounds. Lomu is a balanced pass protector and an accurate striker in the running game. He would fill a gigantic need for the Browns by sliding in next to the team’s three recent O-line additions: right tackle Tytus Howard, guard Zion Johnson and center/guard Elgton Jenkins,” Yates wrote.

Protecting the quarterback should come naturally for someone with Lomu’s size and length. At around 300 pounds with impressive height, he has the physical tools to keep defenders at bay and anchor the line.

As Yates pointed out, Lomu still has areas of his game that need improvement. That is not necessarily a negative. It suggests he has a high ceiling and could continue to develop during his rookie season and beyond.

Utah OT Caleb Lomu just brought up Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell on who he LOVES to watch in LEARN in the RUN GAME 👀 “I LOVE to watch Penei Sewell and how DOMINATE he is in the run game… I like to take his TECHNIQUES” Penei Sewell x Caleb Lomu in the future? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/OfvKt14pHC — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) February 28, 2026

Cleveland’s offensive line has already undergone major changes this offseason, and adding a player like Lomu would further signal a commitment to protecting the quarterback and building a more reliable foundation on offense.

Ultimately, if the Browns believe Lomu can grow into a cornerstone left tackle, this is the type of investment that could pay off for years to come and help define the success of their offense moving forward.

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