Browns Nation

Monday, September 30, 2024
Adam Schefter Says Chiefs Could Pursue Browns WR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Adam Schefter attends the annual Charity Day hosted by GFI Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund on September 11, 2023 in New York City.
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

 

The Cleveland Browns have only won one game this season, and it came against a winless Jacksonville Jaguars team.

The offensive line issues seem unsustainable, and with Deshaun Watson not playing up to expectations, the playoffs seem like a long shot for Kevin Stefanski’s team right now.

That’s why it wouldn’t be so shocking to see GM Andrew Berry looking to flip a veteran for some draft capital.

In the wake of Rashee Rice’s potentially season-ending injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Amari Cooper could be a realistic trade target for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Talking on Get Up, Schefter reminded the viewers that the Chiefs have added a wide receiver via trade in the past couple of seasons.

“The Browns have won one game.  Would they be willing to entertain a trade for Amari Cooper?” Schefter said on Monday.

Rice is an integral part of their offense, and with multiple teams struggling to win games, there could be plenty of options, including Cooper.

He also named Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins as potential targets if their teams continue to lose games.

The Browns didn’t seem to be too sold on Cooper in the offseason, so a trade would make sense here.

He’s not getting any younger, and he’s had a slow start to the season.

Through four games, the former Dallas Cowboys star has hauled in 16 receptions for 148 yards and a couple of touchdowns, averaging just 37 yards per game.

He’s also had too many drops, which had rarely been an issue with him in the past.

Also, with Jerry Jeudy there, the Browns could definitely look to move on from their star wide receiver if the right offer comes.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation