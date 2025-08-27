Browns Make First Wave Of Changes After Final Cuts

The start of an NFL season typically brings no shortage of roster adjustments, with teams working to strengthen depth and refine lineups.

The Cleveland Browns have been no exception. They made their first significant roster moves of the regular season, after their initial 53-man roster, on Wednesday.

The team claimed two players off waivers while adding nine more to their practice squad, per insider Mary Kay Cabot.

In addition to claiming Sanders and Bernard-Converse, the #Browns made the following moves today: pic.twitter.com/Le4B5D6eMu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 27, 2025

Cleveland claimed cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the New York Jets and running back Raheim Sanders from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns waived tight end Brenden Bates and cornerback Dom Jones to create roster space for the new additions.

The practice squad signings included tight end Sal Cannella, wide receiver Kaden Davis, safety Christopher Edmonds, defensive tackles Ralph Holley and Sam Kamara, cornerback LaMareon James, running backs Ahmani Marshall and Trayveon Williams, and defensive end Julian Okwara.

These moves reflect Cleveland’s strategy of building depth across multiple position groups.

Bernard-Converse brings corner experience after spending time with the Jets, while Sanders adds another option in the backfield behind the established running backs.

All nine practice squad players participated in the Browns’ preseason games. This familiarity gives Cleveland an advantage when considering future promotions to the active roster.

The waiver claims signal the Browns are actively monitoring available talent around the league.

Both Bernard-Converse and Sanders are young players with upside who could develop into contributors.

Cleveland’s approach shows they want competition at every level. The practice squad additions create internal battles that should push players to improve throughout the season.

The Browns appear focused on maintaining flexibility while adding players who fit their system and culture.

