Browns Nation

Thursday, November 20, 2025
Alex Wright Gets Candid About His Big Contract Extension

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a big move on Thursday, signing defensive end Alex Wright to a three-year, $33 million contract extension. The deal features $21 million guaranteed and keeps Wright out of free agency and signed through the 2028 season.

Wright has been a strong contributor this season with three sacks and nine tackles for loss at defensive end opposite Myles Garrett, who is making a push to break the single-season sack record thanks to an improved front seven around him.

After the news broke, Wright got candid about his big contract extension.

“At the end of the day, the work is still there. This is a life-changing moment for me, but at the end of the day, we’ve still got to work to do. I will take a moment, for sure, but at the end of the day, we’ve still got work to do,” Wright said.

Wright Emerges As Key Force In Browns’ Defense

That’s a workmanlike response from one of the Browns’ hardest workers, and all he has put in has shown up this season. A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wright played in just four games last season due to injury, but he is wreaking havoc on quarterbacks this year and has been a big part of this revived defense.

Last year, no Browns player other than Garrett and Za’Darius Smith had more than three sacks. Improving the front seven around Garrett was a major focus this offseason, and Wright is one of those who has stepped up to allow Garrett to perform like never before.

The All-Pro isn’t seeing as many double teams because defenses have had to also focus on Wright, Mason Graham, Maliek Collins and Carson Schwesinger, which has allowed Garrett to post 15.0 sacks so far.

Congratulations to Wright, and Browns fans can look forward to his progression going forward.

Browns Nation