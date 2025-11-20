Browns Agree To Extension With Key Defender

The Cleveland Browns‘ stout defense will have one of its key players for a while longer. Contrary to some rumors, Alex Wright isn’t going anywhere.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns and Wright have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension.

It is worth $33 million, with $21 million guaranteed.

“Another deal in Cleveland: Browns and defensive end Alex Wright reached agreement today on a three-year, $33 million extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare,” Schefter wrote.

This is great news for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Wright was about to become a free agent, which is why some people thought the Browns would trade him and rely on Isaiah McGuire instead.

Instead, Wright will get a raise in Cleveland, which is well-deserved after posting 3.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and one forced fumble in nine games (four starts) this season.

He did not play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 because of a quad injury, but he’s been a force when healthy. While Myles Garrett gets most of the credit for the Browns’ stellar pass rush, Wright has done an outstanding job opposite him.

The Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, especially at home. Their stout line has thrived and kept opposing quarterbacks on their toes.

Of course, that’s easy to do when you have arguably the best defensive end of his generation on the team. Even so, this is a team sport first and foremost, and every player, including Garrett, has fed off others’ efforts and energy.

They will try to continue to do so in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

