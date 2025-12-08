Alex Wright Reveals How Players Feel About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most heavily scrutinized fifth-round picks in NFL history. Having a father who is one of the greatest players ever naturally brings high and sometimes unfair expectations. But the younger Sanders has not shied away from the attention. He grew up in the spotlight with his father Deion, so this environment is nothing new to him.

Growing up in such a privileged position, many people questioned his character and wondered how he would handle himself in the NFL. So far, Sanders has quieted nearly all of those concerns. He has fit in well in the Cleveland community, and his teammates in the locker room seem to enjoy being around him.

Browns defensive end Alex Wright recently spoke about what he sees from Sanders every day and praised his work habits.

“He brings an energy of his own. Shedeur’s been the same person since he stepped foot in Cleveland. There’s nothing that’s changed about him. He’s always that happy-go-lucky person in the locker room. When I come into the facility, I see him in the office every day with Stefanski. He’s a poised rookie. We’re going to be behind him,” Wright said.

This is a great sign, because earning the respect of the locker room is a key part of becoming a leader. Sanders has often talked about how grateful he is for the chance to play in the NFL, and he has already taken part in several community events to support people in Cleveland who need help.

If Sanders can build on his strong performance from Sunday and keep putting the team in a position to win over the final four games, he could finally be the quarterback who ends the Browns’ long history of instability at the position dating back to 1999.

