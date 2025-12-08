Titans Star Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Shedeur Sanders

The Tennessee Titans may have walked away with a 31-29 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but they were still impressed with their opponent. Some were particularly blown away by the hard work of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders had a memorable performance, and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons took note of it.

Following the game, he admitted that it was fun to give Sanders a hard time, but he ultimately respects the rookie and the way he is handling himself during his first season.

“That’s his team now. He’s gonna be a star in this league. He’s already a star. You enjoy playing against guys like that, that’s going to give you a little smack talk back, but you gotta let him know he’s still a rookie. It was fun to be able to smack talk but still respect the game,” Simmons said.

This was Sanders’ best game yet and saw him completing 23 of his 42 passes for 364 yards. Just like the fans wanted, he played with a lot more confidence, accuracy, and poise.

And with that confidence came some smack-talking, too, but Simmons was happy to hear it. He knows the sort of self-belief that comes with trash-talking will make Sanders better, as a player and competitor.

But since Sanders is a rookie, he is going to hear his fair share of responses from the proven and established players he is battling against. Simmons might be impressed by the Browns QB, but he is also going to work hard at getting under his skin. However, he wanted to make it clear that this is a friendly rivalry and he has been an admirer of Sanders’ game for some time.

This won’t be the last time these two players meet on the field, and it sounds like they will be sharing a fun, spirited back-and-forth every time they compete.

