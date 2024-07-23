Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Amari Cooper Agrees To Re-Structured Contract For 2024

By
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

Finally, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Browns this offseason has been answered.

And the answer came on the same day the Browns’ athletes reported for training camp in Berea.

Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper – who held out of the team’s mandatory minicamp last month to force negotiations for a contract extension – has agreed to a restructured contract for the 2024 regular season.

Analyst Jordan Schultz shared the news on Twitter, noting that Cooper’s contract included $20 million in guaranteed pay and an additional $5 million in incentives.

Multiple sources had suggested Cooper was holding out for a multiyear contract that included a pay raise beyond the $20 million he was originally due this season.

While the Browns have granted Cooper a raise, the team appears to have held firm on keeping the 30-year-old wide receiver for just this season.

Expect questions to arise throughout the training camp about Cooper’s long-term future with the team as a one-year deal only ensured the athlete would be available for the upcoming season, a year in which the Browns are expected to compete for the playoffs.

Still, the news of Cooper attending training camp will be met with joy by his teammates.

Cooper finished his fifth Pro Bowl season last year with a career-best 1,250 receiving yards on 72 catches and five touchdowns.

The wide receiver is seeking a third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving year for the Browns in 2024.

Cleveland will depart this week for The Greenbrier in West Virginia to begin their training camp.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation