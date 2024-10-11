Amari Cooper Believes Offense Will Have ‘Spark’ Against Eagles

The 2024 NFL campaign has not been kind to the Cleveland Browns’ offense.

Through five games, the team is last in the NFL as it averages just over 239 total offensive yards per outing.

The poor effort is despite the franchise’s decision to make wholesale changes this offseason, replacing a run-oriented offense with one that relies on three- and four-receiver sets meant to showcase the playmakers’ abilities to gain yards in space.

One of those playmakers – wide receiver Amari Cooper – has particularly struggled to start the year.

Cooper’s accounted for 208 receiving yards – nearly a fourth of the team’s total – by catching 20 of the 47 targets thrown his way.

The wide receiver’s two touchdowns are tied for the team lead with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Despite the troubles Cleveland has encountered to start the year, Cooper believes the offense can rebound this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared Cooper’s thoughts in a recent article, confirming that the team would be “making changes” to jolt the offense according to the veteran wide receiver.

“One of the things that Coach (Kevin Stefanski) is emphasizing is that we need a spark and it can come from anywhere, and they’re definitely doing some things to try to create that spark that again, I won’t divulge, but that definitely is an emphasis for sure,” Cooper told Ruiter.

Cleveland’s offense ranks near the bottom in average points scored per game, notching just 15.8 points per outing.

The Browns have yet to score above 20 points this season, a trend the team will attempt to snap on Sunday against the Eagles.

